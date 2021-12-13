Bulgaria: All Administrative Services Available Electronically after 6 months

All administrative services will be available electronically after 6 months. At the same time, the issuance of an ID card with electronic identification on a chip will begin, which can also be stored on a smartphone. Paper workbooks, medical records, etc. will be replaced by electronic registers, a property lot will be entered virtually and a car will be registered. Administrations will not require scanned documents, wet stamps will be eliminated. We will have the technological capability for remote electronic voting by 2023.

This is written in the coalition agreement for the e-government sector, which will be managed by the Ministry of Digitalization and Administration. The document confirms and expands the agreement reached during the open part of the coalition talks between "We Continue the Change", BSP, "There Is Such a People" and "Democratic Bulgaria".

The commitment to a functioning e-government has been made by the Prime Minister, it is clear from the text, through which the promise to open all public data was given.

The agreements

1. Secure electronic identification in the ID card and devises such as a smartphone. Within 6 months to start issuing an ID card with e-identification on a chip.

2. Elimination of the most frequently used certificates and their replacement with internal administrative electronic services. 20 of the most used certification services to be converted into internal administrative electronic services within 6 months.

3. Creation, upgrade and completion of key centralized systems and registers: civil registration; address register; complete electronic cadastre; National Health Information System; administrative and penal activity; single point for electronic submission of annual financial statements; register of motor vehicles; EORI (to the Customs Agency).

4. Electronic application for state subsidies.

5. Centralized purchase of licenses and hardware with a clear and short time horizon for each order.

6. Upgrading the state cloud: transfer of existing information systems to it based on risk analysis and certain priorities; expanding cloud functions, expanding catalogs of services and systems; upgrading security and protection systems: Disaster Recovery Plan, Backup; creation of the system for "Register as a service" and migration of all existing paper or non-modern registers to it.

7. Upgrading key systems with open data interfaces, in real time, at the level of individual records. Priority on: CAIS-EOP; SEBRA; Commercial register; Vehicle Register; CCR; Atmospheric air quality system.

8. Digitization and optimization by the end of 2022 of: registration of a property account; vehicle registration; ordering and receiving BDS; issuing and coordinating building permits.

9. Application for all administrative services electronically (including by e-mail and form where there is no electronic service). Sanctioning of the administrations that have not introduced the application for administrative services electronically within a period of 6 months.

10. Legislative initiative to drop all stamps and scanned documents. Sanctioning of administrations that require stamps.

11. Analysis of the waiver of the obligation for medical records, employment records, stickers and other paper media and their replacement with centralized registers - by March 31, 2022.

12. To create a Ministry of Digitalization and Administration, which will unite: State Agency for e-Government; policies from the Ministry of Transport and Information Technology, Information Technology Department; The Institute of Public Administration; shared service centers; Directorate "Modernization of the Administration" in the Council of Ministers; The unified system integrator; "Bulgarian Posts" as centers for complex administrative services; key registers.

13. Full implementation of electronic public procurement with maximum detail of structural data.

14. Development of technological capability and infrastructure for remote electronic voting by the end of 2023.

15. Review of existing software and processes for additional automation and the possibility of using artificial intelligence. Priority: the systems of Emergency Aid and the Ministry of Interior.

16. Collection and organization of more data on the environment in policy areas and phased implementation of software models for data analysis and policy making based on data.

17. Improving digital tools for civic inclusion. Facilitating access to public information, incl. by expanding the scope and technical improvements.

18. Establishment of centers for shared services for ICT, public procurement, finance, human resources, transport, security, property management.

19. Introduction of centralized selection of civil servants through standardized tests on the model of the European Commission.

20. Introduction of a unified system of job descriptions.

21. Introduction of a unified system for attestation of the non-specialized administration.

22. Establishment of one-stop-shops (unified centers for complex administrative service) in Bulgarian Posts.

23. Review of state fees in order to be cost-covering, not revenue. Special focus on electronic service charges.

24. Increasing the level of technical and digital skills of the employees in the state administration through continuing education, as well as quality selection tests.

25. Development of digital targeting systems in the administration, commitment to strategic goals, costs incurred by measures and measuring the impact through measurable indicators (KPI / OKR). Improved internal efficiency and productivity and the ability to analyze the effectiveness of measures to achieve strategic goals.

26. Digitization of the archives of decisions of the Council of Ministers.

27. Reducing the number of licensing and permitting regimes.



