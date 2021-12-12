US: Kentucky in State of Emergency after Devastating Tornado

About 100 people were killed in the US state of Kentucky after a devastating tornado on Friday versus Saturday local time. This was announced by the Governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear in Mayfield - the place that is considered to have suffered the most, BNR reported.

For more than three hours, tornadoes raged in a vast area stretching from south to midwest. Most are believed to be victims at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky. The plant was razed to the ground by a tornado while there were about 110 people in the building. At least 40 were rescued by the company after the natural disaster. "It will be a miracle if other survivors are found," Bushehr said. Bushehr has declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard to help.

"The road from the tornado was over 200 miles in Kentucky alone," said Michael Dossett, head of Kentucky's emergency services. He said it was one of the deadliest tornadoes in state history.

The effects of strong winds and tornadoes have been reported in Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Tens of thousands have been left without electricity due to the extreme weather and the restoration of the power supply began on Saturday.

President Joe Biden has promised all possible help. Biden also said he plans to visit the affected areas, but this could be done at a later stage so as not to interfere with rescue operations.

He approved a state of emergency in Kentucky and ordered federal aid. According to the President, the long-term question is how to operate the tornado warning systems more reliably.

Storm damage and casualties have occurred in other states, including Missouri. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent aid to the affected areas.

At least six people have died after a warehouse in the state of Illinois collapsed due to the tornado, world agencies reported. The local fire chief explained that 45 people had managed to get out of the building. However, there are people in the unknown, the authorities are worried that there are no survivors. The collapsed part is the size of a football field.

At the moment there are no data on Bulgarian citizens injured in the tornado in the United States, according to our Foreign Ministry.

Our diplomatic mission is monitoring the situation and is ready to provide assistance if necessary, added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



/OFFNews