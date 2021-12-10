American Actor Staged an Attack on Himself to Provoke Compassion

How far can one go in the name of a career - a process in the United States has attracted attention, not only because the main role in it is for an actor from a popular series. Jussie Smollett from “Empire” said he was the victim of an attack three years ago, but the court believed he was lying.

Actor Jussie Smollett has been found guilty of five of the six charges against him. In a Chicago court, jurors determined that he lied about an attack on him in order to provoke compassion and push his career forward.

According to prosecutors, Smollett, a black man who identifies as gay, lied that he was the victim of a racial and homophobic attack on a street in Chicago in January 2019. The investigation revealed that the actor paid 3,500 dollars to two brothers to stage the attack.

"The jurors worked so hard, and in the end Mr. Smollett faced them and lied for hours," said prosecutor Dan Webb.

"We are 100 percent sure that we will win the appeal. Unfortunately, we did not expect such a development. From the very beginning, the case has been the subject of prejudice," said Nenye Uche, a defense attorney for the accused.

When the final sentence is handed down, Smollett could receive a maximum sentence of three years in prison on each of the charges, but it is possible to get away with probation. After the incident, the actor lost his role in the last season of the series “Empire”. During the fifth season, the actor received $ 100,000 per episode.



/BNT