The Three parties in Democratic Bulgaria Support the Coalition Agreement

The three parties in the Democratic Bulgaria coalition - Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria, Green Movement and Yes, Bulgaria - will support the coalition agreement and the draft government.

BSP and "There Is Such a People" are yet to rule on the proposed parameters.

The details of the future coalition agreement for forming a government between "We Continue the Change", BSP, "There Is Such a People" and "Democratic Bulgaria" continue to be clarified.

"We Continue the Change" expects the document to be finally ready very soon and to proceed to its signing.

It is still being determined whether it will be signed jointly or seperately with each of the formations that will be part of the future coalition.



