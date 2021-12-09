Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny with Temp. Ranging between 3°C and 13°C

Today it will be mostly sunny. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Boryana Markova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Atmospheric pressure will slowly decrease and remain lower than the average for the month. There will be fog in places in the Upper Thracian lowlands and along the Danube. In the afternoon from the west the high clouds will increase and by the evening they will thicken. A light to moderate south wind will blow and with it the temperatures will start to rise. The maximum will be from 3-4° Celsius in the areas with more permanent fogs, to 12-13° in places in Eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains, where the south wind will be stronger.

Above the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny, in the morning in some places with fog. A light to moderate south-southwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperature 10-13°C, close to the sea water temperature. The sea wave will be 2 points.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains. In the afternoon the clouds, mostly medium and high, will increase, but will remain almost without precipitation. A moderate and strong southwest wind will blow and with it the temperatures will rise. The maximum at 1200 meters will be about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 2°C.



/Focus