Nearly 100,000 people have been Vaccinated in Greece in One Day

Free tests will be distributed to citizens in Greece, Greek media reported. The decision is part of the measures from the government in trying to limit the spread of COVID-19.

All citizens - vaccinated and unvaccinated, will be entitled to one free test, which they can receive until December 12, writes "Ta Nea". The Ministry of Health clarifies that the purpose of the tests is to make a better epidemiological picture of the country and to avoid the spread of the virus during the Christmas holidays.

After the New Year, citizens will have the right to receive another free test.

The government encourages citizens to take a test by December 12 so that the virus can be curtailed during the holidays.

The next two weeks are crucial in terms of measures against COVID-19, Ethnos reports. The government's goal is to maintain the stability of epidemiological indicators. The publication also writes about the possibility of three million vaccinations by the end of December, which include the first and third doses. However, the fact that 715 people need intensive care is worrying. If their numbers increase further, the pressure on the health care system will once again bring to the forefront the adoption of new measures, although the imposition of a lockdown is not on the agenda, the publication notes.

Yesterday, 92,404 vaccinations were performed in the country, and 35,895 people were vaccinated with the first dose in just one day.



/BTA