Switzerland has introduced a Mandatory PCR Test Requirement upon Entry

As of today, December 4, 2021, upon arrival on the territory of the Swiss Confederation, citizens must submit a PCR test done before 72 hours before entering the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

According to the Bulgarian embassy in Bern, the new rule applies to all citizens over the age of 16, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or already had COVID-19. Between the 4th and the 7th day of entry into Switzerland, a repeat test must be performed - PCR or rapid antigen test, the result of which must be reported to the relevant local authorities.

Exceptions to this requirement include transit passengers who use and do not leave a Swiss airport, as well as citizens who can present a document from a doctor that they need to be transported to Switzerland urgently for medical reasons or a document that for medical reasons cannot to be tested for coronavirus.

For travelers arriving in Switzerland from countries with a SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern that is of concern according to World Health Organization standards (Bulgaria does not fall into this category), the obligation to present a negative PCR test applies to all above the age of 6.

The requirement to fill in a registration form before the trip to the country, published HERE, remains in force. The form may also be submitted on paper. Professional carriers of passengers and goods, transit passengers and border workers are exempt from this requirement.

Further information on restrictive measures when traveling to the Swiss Confederation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on the website of the Federal Public Health Service.

If they need assistance, Bulgarian citizens can contact our embassy in Bern at the following telephone numbers:

+41 31 351 14 55; +41 31 351 78 06, as well as on-duty telephone number during non-working hours: +41 798243822.

Signals can also be submitted to the e-mail address of the embassy:

Embassy.Bern@mfa.bg;

Consular.Bern@mfa.bg.



/BNT