Bulgaria’s Polar Explorers are soon leaving for Antarctica
The first group of 15 polar explorers from the 30th Bulgarian Antarctic Expedition is already aboard the Chilean warship Janequeo after a ten-day quarantine in the Chilean port of Punta Arenas, said the head of the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute Prof. Hristo Pimpirev.
They will soon sail to Antarctica. After four days of sailing through the Strait of Magellan, the Beagle Strait and the most turbulent waters on Earth - the Drake Strait, our polar explorers will reach Livingston Island and hibernate the base "St. Kl. Ohridski ”for the new Antarctic season.
/BNT
