Pfizer CEO: Vaccines against COVID-19 will Probably become Annual

COVID vaccination will probably be needed each year. This was stated by the CEO of Pfizer. Scientists believe they have found a link between the appearance of blood clots and the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

"In the end, millions of lives were saved. And human ingenuity and strength were shown." This was stated by the CEO of Pfizer in an interview with the BBC, conducted before the outbreak of the new variant of COVID.

With the advent of the vaccine, not only human lives have been saved, trillions of billions of dollars have been saved in economic losses, Albert Bourla said. According to him, however, immunization against coronavirus infection will become annual.

"I don't know for sure how long the third booster dose will last. I'm sure the protection will be at least 12 months - as far as I know. But if I have to make an assumption based on my observations so far, annual revaccination will probably be needed in order to maintain a stable and high level of protection," said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Pfizer is already working on a version of the product for children under 5 years of age. However, studies are in the early stages and it remains to be seen whether the minimum amount of active substance in the vaccine provides the necessary protection.

Scientists believe they have discovered what "unlocks" the appearance of blood clots after vaccination with Oxford's Astra Zeneca. Two teams, in Wales and the United States, were able to monitor in detail how protein in the blood is attracted to a key component of the vaccine.

They suggest that this triggers a chain reaction that triggers the immune system and can lead to the formation of dangerous clots. The rare occurrence of the side effect has led to the cautious use of "Astra Zeneca" in certain age groups.

Along with colleagues from Wales and the United States, Astra Zeneca specialists also work on this issue. Their opinion is that the appearance of clots is a consequence of COVID-19 rather than the vaccine. Despite the breakthrough, there is still no complete explanation of the relationship between the drug and the rare side effect. However, the fact that the vaccine has saved the lives of millions is indisputable, scientists are convinced.



/BNT