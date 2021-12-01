The New Swedish Transgender-Minister: “We are the New Normal”

"We are the new normal." This was stated by the first transgender minister in Sweden Lina Axelsson Kilblom in 2018. She takes office a year after Belgium appointed the first deputy prime minister for transgender issues in Europe, Swedish television SVT reports.

Kilblom, 51, a former school principal and lawyer, has been appointed a minister in Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's new Social Democratic government. Yesterday, Andersson officially became the first woman to head Sweden's government.

In the book “Will You Love Me Now?” Kilblom tells how she was a girl that grew up in a boy's body and at the age of 25, she decided to change her gender. Transgender people, she says, "have always existed, exist today, and we are no longer ashamed." "We are the new normal," she told public television SVT in 2018. Kilblom is also divorced and the mother of two adopted children. She will be in charge of primary and secondary schools, and Education Minister Anna Ekström will be in charge of higher education.



