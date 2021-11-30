The UN Secretary-General has called for a New Global Vaccination Plan

November 30, 2021, Tuesday
Bulgaria: The UN Secretary-General has called for a New Global Vaccination Plan

Only a global vaccination plan can end the global pandemic and this unfair and immoral situation, UN Secretary-General António Guterres was quoted as saying by world news agencies today.

Despite the development of effective vaccines in record time, there were more deaths in 2021 than in 2020, and "the pandemic continues to wreak havoc in developed and developing countries," Guterres said at the annual video meeting of the foreign ministers from the Group 77(developing countries) and China.

Everyone should have access to vaccines, tests and treatment against COVID-19, stressed the UN Secretary General. The World Health Organization's (WHO) vaccination strategy against COVID-19 is to vaccinate 40 percent of the population by the end of the year and 70 percent by the middle of next year, he said.

/BTA

Tags: UN, Secretary-General, António Guterres, vaccination, plan
