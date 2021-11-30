President Radev met with the UN Under-Secretary-General

A comprehensive and long-term strategy on demographic issues is needed. This was stated by Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev during a meeting with UN Deputy Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Population Fund Dr. Natalia Kanem.

The head of state thanked for the opportunity that Bulgaria will host a conference dedicated to demographic challenges and the future of Europe, which will be held in Sofia over the next two days.

"We all see the need for a comprehensive and long-term strategy on demographic issues. I want to assure you and you know from our joint work that Bulgaria is deeply aware of the need to invest in human capital. To meet the demographic challenges ahead and especially to create a favorable environment for children, women, young people, people with disabilities and all vulnerable social groups, so that we can achieve stability and prosperity in our development," said President Rumen Radev.

"It is a wonderful feeling to be in your beautiful country. And thank you for this wonderful feeling of being here for the first snow. I want to thank you and the Bulgarian government and the Bulgarian people for their efforts to achieve the UN's sustainable development goals," added Natalia Kanem, UN Under-Secretary-General.



/BNT