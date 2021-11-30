In Austria a Serious Fine will be Issued for Refusing Vaccination

A bill to introduce compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 in Austria provides for a fine for refusing vaccination of up to 7,200 euros, the Austrian newspaper Die Presse reported, citing a document developed by the Austrian government.

According to the draft law, compulsory vaccination against coronavirus will apply to all people living in Austria from February 2022. The penalty for refusing vaccination will be 3,600 euros or four months in prison. Those who ignore two notifications from the authorities about the need for vaccination will face a huge fine of 7,200 euros.

Exceptions will include people who are at risk for life and health due to vaccination, pregnant women and children under 12 years of age. The bill is due to be submitted to parliament around 6 December, after which it must be approved by the two chambers of the Austrian parliament.

Due to the fourth wave of the pandemic, the Austrian government announced a plan to introduce a mandatory vaccine against Covid-19 from February 2022. This measure proved unpopular in Austrian society and provoked mass protests across the country involving tens of thousands of people in support of the right to choose whether they get vaccinated.



/Focus