The Owner of "Moderna": Vaccines are Less Effective against Omicron

Society » HEALTH | November 30, 2021, Tuesday // 09:47
Bulgaria: The Owner of "Moderna": Vaccines are Less Effective against Omicron BBC

The head of drugmaker Moderna said Covid-19 vaccines were unlikely to be as effective against the coronavirus Omicron variant as before, raising new concerns in financial markets about the trajectory of the pandemic, Reuters reported.

"I don't think there is a world where [efficiency] is at the same level. . . what we had with Delta,” Moderna CEO Stefan Bancel told the Financial Times. "I think it will be a material decline. I just don't know how much, because we have to wait for the data. But all the scientists I've talked to. . . are like "it's not going to be good."

Vaccine resistance could lead to more illness and hospitalizations and prolong the pandemic, and his comments sparked the sale of growth-exposed assets such as oil, stocks and the Australian dollar. Bancel added that the large number of mutations in the protein peak that the virus uses to infect human cells means that the current vaccine harvest likely to need to be modified. Earlier, he told CNBC that it could take months to begin delivering a vaccine that works against Omicron. Fear of the new variant, despite a lack of information on its seriousness, has already delayed some economic reopening plans and re-imposed some travel and movement restrictions.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Moderna, omicron, Coronavirus, vaccine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria