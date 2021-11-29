Possible End to Mass Explosions caused by Pyrotechnics during Celebrations in Sofia

An end to the smell of gunpowder and remnants of fireworks all over Sofia after mass celebrations, accompanied by endless blasts of firecrackers, bombs and fireworks, such as the ones at New Year's, reports BGNES.

Today, the Chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council Georgi Georgiev presented changes that affect the use of pyrotechnic devices on the territory of Sofia Municipality.

The aim is to create order, which is necessary in modern society, he said at a briefing in the municipality and clarified that there are many signals and complaints from residents in different neighborhoods for uncontrollable explosions in the inter-building spaces at any time of day. New Year's celebrations will not be banned or canceled, Georgiev reassured and explained: We are introducing a new order for the use of pyrotechnic devices. Products of the safest category, such as sparklers, for example, will not be banned. From now on, it will be forbidden to place fireworks in the inter-building spaces. They must not explode near hospitals, social homes and kindergartens.

Control bodies under the ordinance will be the Ministry of Interior. After the formation of the government, I will request a meeting with the new interior minister, said Georgi Georgiev, to present the changes and discuss cooperation. The Sofia Inspectorate will also have a commitment to control the "explosions".

The fines that will be imposed for violations are from BGN 500 to BGN 2,000 for individuals. And from BGN 3,000 to 10,000 for companies. The regional administrations will have to announce in advance on their websites where and when there will be "explosions", Georgiev added. The amendments to the Ordinance on the use of pyrotechnic devices on the territory of Sofia Municipality are to be presented for public discussion. Adoption will probably take place in January 2022.



/BGNES