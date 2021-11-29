WHO: Omicron is likely to Spread All Over the World

The countries of the World Health Organization are discussing in Geneva, at a special session, the preparations for the pandemic after the appearance of the new variant - Omicron.

The forum lasts until December 1. Negotiations on an international agreement on the prevention of future pandemics are expected. The WHO has announced that the highly mutated Omicron is likely to spread around the world. It poses a very high risk of infection, which can have serious consequences in some places.

No deaths have been reported so far related to the new variant.

More research is needed to determine its potential to evade the protection of immunity acquired by vaccines or previous disease. The WHO has called for speeding up vaccination.

"If we have learned anything it is that no region, no country, no community and no person is safe, while we are all not safe. The emergence of the highly mutated Omicron variant underscores how dangerous and uncertain our situation is. We don’t know yet whether Omicron is associated with greater transmission, more severe disease, a higher risk of re-infection or a higher risk of avoiding vaccines. Scientists from the WHO and around the world are working urgently to answer these questions." said Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO’s director general.



