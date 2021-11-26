Bulgaria: Here is where you can get Vaccinated during the Weekend

Outsourced vaccination points, where immunizations will be performed during the weekends:

Sofia:

The following external immunization points will be open on 27.11 (Saturday) and 28.11 (Sunday):

- “Druzhba” neighborhood complex, Cultural House, with working hours 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

- The Mall, opening hours 1 p.m. - 6pm.

- Bulgaria mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Paradise Mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Ring Mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Serdika mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- NDK Metro Station, with working hours 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Metro station "Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski "- from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

- Supermarket "METRO", with working hours 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

On Saturday, an outpost will be located at the New Bulgarian University, with working hours from 8.30 a.m. to 12 noon.

Varna:

On 27.11 (Saturday) and 28.11 (Sunday) outsourced vaccination points will be located on the territory of supermarket "METRO" (2 Atanas Moskov Str.) From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on the territory of the stores "Technopolis Varna 2" ("Tsar Osvoboditel" №267), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as in Delta Planet Mall, with working hours from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Burgas:

On 27.11 (Saturday) and 28.11 (Sunday) immunizations will be carried out on the territory of the “METRO” supermarket, with working hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and in the Technopolis store from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Veliko Tarnovo:

On 27.11 (Saturday) and 28.11 (Sunday) an external immunization point will be located on the territory of the Trade Park - Veliko Tarnovo (17 Magistralna Str., With access from the parking lot, to the right of the entrance to the CBA store), with working hours. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Yambol:

On 27.11 (Saturday) and 28.11 (Sunday) immunization point will be located on the territory of the store "Technopolis", with working hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gabrovo:

On November 27 (Saturday) an immunization point will be located next to the Technopolis store (10 Industrialna Street), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each vaccinated person will receive a gift card worth BGN 20.

Pazardzhik:

On 27.11 (Saturday) and 28.11 (Sunday) immunization point will be located on the territory of the store "Technopolis" (Blvd. "Stefan Stambolov" №13), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each vaccinated person will receive a card -gift worth BGN 20

Plovdiv:

On 27.11 (Saturday) and 28.11 (Sunday) an outpatient immunization point will be located on the territory of the “MEREO” supermarket (135 St. Petersburg Blvd.), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dobrich:

On November 28 (Sunday) a vaccination point will be located in the Praktiker store, with working hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vratsa:

On November 27 (Saturday) there will be outdoor vaccination points with working hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Kaufland superrmarket, Lidl supermarket (V. Kanchov Blvd.), Lidl supermarket (Stoyan Str.) Daskalov "), and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. a team of RHI-Vratsa will immunize those interested in the Billa supermarket (Sumi Square).

In addition to the vaccination points on weekends, those wishing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 can do so at the temporary immunization points in hospitals and regional health inspectorates, some of which are open all week. We recommend that citizens who wish to be immunized at temporary vaccination points be informed of their work schedule in advance. The full list of these points by district can be found here (in Bulgarian language only).



/Press Center Ministry of Health