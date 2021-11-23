4-year-old Child is the Youngest Victim of the “Struma” Tragedy

Bulgaria: 4-year-old Child is the Youngest Victim of the “Struma” Tragedy Pixabay

The youngest passenger in the crashed Macedonian bus was 4 years old, BGNES reports. This is a child born in 2017.

The oldest passenger is 63 years old. According to the information available to BGNES, the majority of travelers were born between 1971 and 2004.

The severe accident that night on the Struma highway killed 45 people and injured seven others.

