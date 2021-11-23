4-year-old Child is the Youngest Victim of the “Struma” Tragedy
Pixabay
The youngest passenger in the crashed Macedonian bus was 4 years old, BGNES reports. This is a child born in 2017.
The oldest passenger is 63 years old. According to the information available to BGNES, the majority of travelers were born between 1971 and 2004.
The severe accident that night on the Struma highway killed 45 people and injured seven others.
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » From the World: Condolences to Bulgaria and RN Macedonia for the Victims of the “Struma” Tragedy
- » The Condition of the Injured in the Accident on the “Struma” Highway is Stable
- » A Family of 11 is Among the Dead on the “Struma” Highway Incident
- » Technical Malfunction or Driver Error – the Main Versions of the Tragedy on "Struma"
- » November 24 has been declared a Day of National Mourning in Bulgaria
- » Relatives of Passengers from the Burned Bus are Trying to find more Information