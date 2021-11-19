The Secret of Longevity is in…Beer

Australian Bid Grock said that she managed to reach the respectable age of 107, thanks to beer. She drinks a can of beer every day, writes LAD Bible

For many years, the woman went shopping in a store in Perth, where she stocked up on her "elixir of longevity." At the age of 107, she lives alone, moves on her own, and takes care of her household.

"My mother loves life and laughing. She has been playing sports every Wednesday for more than 40 years,” says son Ian Robertson.



/BGNES