The Turkish Foreign Ministry Summoned the Bulgarian Ambassador to Ankara

Bulgaria's ambassador to Turkey, Angel Cholakov, was summoned to an emergency meeting at the Turkish Foreign Ministry late last night for talks.

Gendarmerie and Police in front of the Turkish Embassy in Sofia, Protecting it from Protests

At a meeting with Ambassador Cholakov, the Turkish side rejected allegations that official institutions in the country were interfering in Bulgaria's internal affairs and redirecting voters during the Bulgarian elections. This was announced by the official television of the country TRT.

Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has Summoned the Turkish Ambassador for the Elections

At the meeting with the Bulgarian ambassador in Ankara, the Turkish side presented a position in which the summoning of the Turkish ambassador to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry and "the placing on the agenda of unfounded allegations by the Bulgarian institutions was met with misunderstanding." It was stated that Ankara expects the vote in Turkey not to be abused in Bulgarian domestic politics. Ambassador Cholakov was handed a note, TRT also reported.

Interior Minister Rashkov Accused Turkey of Interfering in Bulgarian Internal Affairs



/BTA