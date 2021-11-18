How will Bulgarians Vote in the Runoff for President (Step by Step Instructions)

How will a Bulgarian vote for the president of the runoff on November 21, when the current head of state Rumen Radev and the GERB-supported Prof. Anastas Gerdjikov will face each other?

To make it easier for voters, last night the Central Election Commission uploaded a voting simulator that shows the voter step by step how to exercise their right to vote on the machine.

After we give our ID card to a member of the sectional election commission for checking and entering the PIN, we receive a smart card, which we place in the lower part of the machine, in the opening provided for it. The names of the two presidential candidates appear: Rumen Radev and Iliana Yotova and Anastas Gerdjikov and Nevyana Miteva, and the "I do not support anyone" option. Touch to indicate our selection and again touch to "press" the caption "preview" at the bottom right. A screen appears showing us how we voted. If we are confused or still thinking, we can go back and change our choice. To do this, touch the inscription on a black background "Change the choice". If we do not want to change anything or we have changed our choice and we have reached this virtual page again, we touch the inscription "Vote" - again in white letters on a black background, which is located at the bottom right. "Thank you" is displayed on the screen, and the machine removes the voting receipt. We wait for the entire receipt to come out without pulling it - pulling will not speed up the machine, so it can only block. Then we put it in the opaque box for receipts in the section. We return the smart card, sign that we have voted and collect our ID card.

It is important to know that the screen of the machine can become inactive if we have applied a disinfectant gel to our hands. Therefore, it is better to use gloves, as will be in the sections, or to use the disinfectant in a place that is not so strong.

See the simulator for machine voting in the runoff here (only in Bulgarian language).



/OFFNews