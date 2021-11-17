BSMEPA, Polish and Bulgarian Embassies will Organize a Joint Event within the Three Seas Initiative

The Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency, the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Bulgaria, and the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Poland will organize a joint online event within the Three Seas Initiative.

This became clear during a meeting between the Executive Director of BSMEPA Mr. Boyko Takov and the H.E. Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Bulgaria Mr. Maciej Szymanski.

The event, which will take place on January 27, 2022, in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria, will focus on the role of small and medium-sized companies in the initiative and opportunities for their development and promotion of business cooperation between member countries of the "Three Seas".

"Small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of any European economy. As the public organization responsible for promoting their technological and innovative development and internationalization, we know how important the contact between companies in this sector is, the creation of an effective contact platform, exchange of information on good practices and business models. The agency has extensive experience in organizing virtual events, and its program will be really rich and useful, thanks to our cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Bulgaria and the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Poland, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria," said Mr. Takov

The Three Seas Initiative is a policy project promoting cooperation in infrastructure development in the energy, transport and digitalization sectors. It involves 12 European countries: Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia, and the Czech Republic.

In 2021, Bulgaria will host the Initiative, and BSMEPA was one of the main organizers of the business forum held within the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Sofia on July 8-9, 2021. The forum is assessed as the largest since its launch. of the Initiative in terms of the scale of presence of businesses and institutions from different countries. The event was attended by more than 500 participants on-site, incl. from the United Kingdom, Japan, Qatar, 10 Heads of State / Delegations, and more than 600 were online participants.



/BSMEPA