Presidential Debate: Radev vs Gerdjikov on Thursday

Politics » ELECTIONS | November 16, 2021, Tuesday // 15:11
Bulgaria: Presidential Debate: Radev vs Gerdjikov on Thursday standartnews.com

BNT will organize and broadcast the only debate between presidential candidates Rumen Radev and Anastas Gerdjikov.

They will be in prime time on the public media program on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Fully in the tradition of social media, the debate will cover important topics for society, in which the main role is played by the presidential institution.

Bulgarian National Television will provide an opportunity for the candidates' messages to reach the widest possible audience.

So far in its history, BNT has organized several major political debates, the last of which is from November 10, 2016, when presidential candidates Tsetska Tsacheva and Rumen Radev debated.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, anastas gerdjikov, presidential, debate
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria