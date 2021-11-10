Bulgaria Requests Oxygen Devices and Emergency Beds from the EU
Bulgaria activated the EU civil protection mechanism on Tuesday, European Commission spokesman Balazs Uyvari announced, BNR reports.
As a reason, our country has pointed to the sharp increase in cases of infection and death as a result of COVID-19.
Our authorities have requested oxygen devices, patient monitors, emergency beds and oxygen masks.
Uyvari said: "Our Rapid Response Coordination Center is constantly working to contact all Member States and see if any of them are able to provide the requested equipment. At the same time, we are reviewing the available stocks of our reserve, which is located in several countries. As soon as we receive confirmation from these offices, the Commission will cover 75% of the funds for the necessary transport if an offer is made under the Civil Protection Mechanism".
The Civil Protection Mechanism coordinates actions in response to natural and man-made disasters at EU level.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Brothel in Vienna Offers a Free Session in Exchange for Vaccinating a Person
- » Bulgarian Dr. Stanishev: People Die Unnecessarily, the Unvaccinated Must Pay for their Treatment!
- » Bulgarian Prof. Argirova: Green Certificate for Antibodies will be Valid for Three Groups of People
- » Pfizer Wants Permission in the United States for Booster Doses for Anyone over 18
- » How Covid Wards Work in Bulgaria when there is a Shortage of Nurses
- » Germany has the Highest Number of New Infections Since Beginning of the Pandemic