Bulgaria Requests Oxygen Devices and Emergency Beds from the EU

Society » HEALTH | November 10, 2021, Wednesday // 16:33
Pixabay

Bulgaria activated the EU civil protection mechanism on Tuesday, European Commission spokesman Balazs Uyvari announced, BNR reports.

As a reason, our country has pointed to the sharp increase in cases of infection and death as a result of COVID-19.

Our authorities have requested oxygen devices, patient monitors, emergency beds and oxygen masks.

Uyvari said: "Our Rapid Response Coordination Center is constantly working to contact all Member States and see if any of them are able to provide the requested equipment. At the same time, we are reviewing the available stocks of our reserve, which is located in several countries. As soon as we receive confirmation from these offices, the Commission will cover 75% of the funds for the necessary transport if an offer is made under the Civil Protection Mechanism".

The Civil Protection Mechanism coordinates actions in response to natural and man-made disasters at EU level.

/BNT

