Bulgarian Professor: Antibody Tests can be Falsified Very Easily

Antibody tests can be falsified much more easily than other tests. This was stated by Prof. Georgi Momekov from the Department of Pharmacology, Pharmacotherapy and Toxicology at MU - Sofia in the studio of "Hello, Bulgaria".

"The national expert council must decide whether people with antibodies can get a green certificate. Indeed, there are many people who have contracted the disease on their feet and have antibodies. However, the protection of those vaccinated is much higher than that of those who have contracted the virus," the specialist explained.

According to him, the current peak of mortality in COVID-19 is due to high morbidity.

"We are now reaping the benefits of these few weeks in which we have had a growing number of cases. When you come first in mortality, there must be brutal measures if human life is valued. Either we do nothing and reach such black records, or we try as a society to hold hands and go through it together," said the professor.

According to him, the drugs currently being tested for the treatment of coronavirus should be started within a few days after infection in order to have an effect.



/Nova