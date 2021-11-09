Anti-Record in Bulgaria: 334 COVID-19 Related Deaths in Last 24h

Society » HEALTH | November 9, 2021, Tuesday // 09:16
Bulgaria: Anti-Record in Bulgaria: 334 COVID-19 Related Deaths in Last 24h novinite.com

334 people with established coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, according to the Unified Information Portal. This is a new anti-record since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria.

The new cases are 5,286 or almost 11% of the more than 48,000 tests performed. Nearly 95% of the victims of the virus are not immunized. A new 1,400 people have been admitted to hospital, 723 of them in intensive care. About 85% of new infections are without vaccine. Almost 3,500 people were reported cured. More than 13,000 doses of vaccine were given yesterday

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: anti-record, deaths, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria