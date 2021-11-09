Anti-Record in Bulgaria: 334 COVID-19 Related Deaths in Last 24h
334 people with established coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, according to the Unified Information Portal. This is a new anti-record since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria.
The new cases are 5,286 or almost 11% of the more than 48,000 tests performed. Nearly 95% of the victims of the virus are not immunized. A new 1,400 people have been admitted to hospital, 723 of them in intensive care. About 85% of new infections are without vaccine. Almost 3,500 people were reported cured. More than 13,000 doses of vaccine were given yesterday
/Focus
