COP26: 190 Countries have Pledged to Abandon Coal
190 countries and international organizations have committed to giving up coal, it became clear at the International Climate Conference in Glasgow.
Behind the cause are large coal users such as Poland, Vietnam and Chile.
The signatories of the agreement undertake to stop all domestic and foreign investments in coal energy capacities. They must be decommissioned in the 1930s in large economies and in poorer countries in the 1940s.
However, the commitment has not been signed by some of the countries most dependent on coal, such as Australia, India, China and the United States. In 2019, coal accounted for 37% of world electricity production.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Some Fog with Max Temp Between 18°-23°C
- » COP26: Powerful Financial Alliance with a Climate Initiative
- » Kristalina Georgieva Called for Faster Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Foggy before Noon, then Sunny Weather will Prevail
- » COP26 Climate Summit: More than 100 Countries Pledged to Stop Deforestation by 2030
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Rainy and Windy in Most Parts of the Country