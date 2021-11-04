Three-Quarters of France's Population has already been Vaccinated against COVID-19

November 4, 2021, Thursday
France has fully vaccinated three-quarters of its population against coronavirus, according to official data released today, DPA reported.

Despite the large number of people who have gone through the full vaccination cycle, there is still concern for the elderly and vulnerable populations, who are most likely to have complications if they become infected with the coronavirus.

"It is important that as many people over the age of 65 as possible take advantage of the booster vaccine offer," government spokesman Gabriel Atal said today, noting that infections are on the rise.

After the end of the autumn holiday for students next week, the requirement to wear masks will be reintroduced in primary schools in 39 departments.

The number of infections on a weekly basis in France again reached 60 per 100 thousand people.

The number of coronavirus patients in need of hospital treatment is also slowly increasing.

