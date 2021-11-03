Bulgaria: Planned Hospital Admission and Operations throughout the Country are now Suspended
From tomorrow, November 4, the planned admission and the planned operative activity in the medical establishments on the territory of the country will be temporarily suspended. Exceptions are allowed for activities related to transplantation of organs, tissues and cells, diagnosis and treatment of patients with oncological and oncohematological diseases, assisted reproduction activities and births, regardless of the method of delivery, rehabilitation activities, long-term treatment and psychiatric care. This is stated in an order of the Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov, issued today.
The relevant department clarifies that in this way, on the one hand, the pressure on hospitals will be alleviated, and on the other hand - it will be possible to restructure unloaded wards into COVID units and to redirect medical teams to serve patients with COVID- 19.
The same order lists all documents for vaccination, illness and testing for COVID-19, which in our country are recognized as a green certificate. A validity period is indicated for each of the documents.
/Nova
