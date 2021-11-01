Western Embassies visited Rainbow Hub and Expressed Solidarity with the LGTBQI+ Bulgarians

Society » INCIDENTS | November 1, 2021, Monday // 16:22
Bulgaria: Western Embassies visited Rainbow Hub and Expressed Solidarity with the LGTBQI+ Bulgarians state.gov

Western embassies issued a statement in support of the LGTBQI+ Center located in Sofia after it was attacked by far-right nationalists on Saturday.

Far-Right Nationalist Group Destroyed a LGBTI Center in Sofia

The Embassies of the United States of America, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom strongly condemn the October 30 attack against the Rainbow Hub, a home for Bulgarian organizations that promote equality and the protection of the rights of LGBTQI+ persons.

On November 1, Ambassadors Mustafa, Dixon (UK), Feeney (Ireland), Nielsen (Denmark), Robine (France), van der Burg (the Netherlands), and Chargé d'Affaires Beckers (Belgium) visited the Hub to express solidarity with our friends and partners in the face of this senseless attack. LGBTQI+ rights are basic human rights, and like many Bulgarians we reject violence and intolerance, which have no place in any democratic society.

/State Press Release

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: lgtbqi+, rainbow hub, embassies, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria