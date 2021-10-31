Far-Right Nationalist Group Destroyed a LGBTI Center in Sofia

A group of about 10 people, led by far-right nationalist politician Boyan Rasate, stormed the Rainbow Hub community LGBTI center at around 5 p.m. yesterday. The group, which also included women, broke furniture and equipment in minutes, shouting "Call the police." They also hit one of the activists there - Gloria Filipova, during the event. Information about the attack was published on the center's Facebook page.

The center is located on Dondukov Blvd. in Sofia. Rasate is Bulgaria's presidential candidate for the upcoming elections. He is the founder of the far-right informal organization Bulgarian National Union (officially registered as the "Bulgarian National Union - Edelweiss"), officially resigning from its leadership in 2010.

The interrupted event was about the problems of transgender people. The police responded half an hour after the signal was given.

"This is happening a few days after the petition of more than 8,000 signatures in support of the addition of anti-LGBTI hate crimes to Bulgarian law," Rainbow Hub notes.



/OFFNews