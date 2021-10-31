Kiril Petkov on his Citizenship: I Do Not Feel Any Guilt

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 31, 2021, Sunday // 09:38
Bulgaria: Kiril Petkov on his Citizenship: I Do Not Feel Any Guilt "I am Kiril Petkov and I am not afraid"

I feel no moral guilt towards anyone. This was stated by Kiril Petkov, answering a question whether he would apologize to the Bulgarian people for violating the Constitution.

Petkov told bTV that he accepted the Constitutional Court's ruling on his case and promised to pay the fine.

Constitutional Court: Presidential Decree Appointing Kiril Petkov as Minister Violates the Constitution

The Constitutional Court ruled this week that President Rumen Radev's decree appointing Kiril Petkov as caretaker economy minister is unconstitutional because Petkov had dual citizenship at the time of his appointment. This does not allow him to hold a responsible state position, according to the laws of the country.

Petkov reiterated his thesis that the decision of the Constitutional Court is a loss of sovereignty. He is convinced that after this decision the Bulgarians and the next parliament will make another decision and this provision of the Constitution will be changed so that 2 million Bulgarians do not go abroad through this horror film he went through.

Asked whether he would return his salaries and business trips as a minister, he replied: "If the court asks for them, I will return them immediately. That's the least of my problems right now." Petkov claims that the Constitutional Court hastened the decision on his case and expressed regret that he was not heard as a citizen.

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kiril Petkov, citizenship, Constitutional Court, We continue the change
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria