Kiril Petkov on his Citizenship: I Do Not Feel Any Guilt

I feel no moral guilt towards anyone. This was stated by Kiril Petkov, answering a question whether he would apologize to the Bulgarian people for violating the Constitution.

Petkov told bTV that he accepted the Constitutional Court's ruling on his case and promised to pay the fine.

Constitutional Court: Presidential Decree Appointing Kiril Petkov as Minister Violates the Constitution

The Constitutional Court ruled this week that President Rumen Radev's decree appointing Kiril Petkov as caretaker economy minister is unconstitutional because Petkov had dual citizenship at the time of his appointment. This does not allow him to hold a responsible state position, according to the laws of the country.

Petkov reiterated his thesis that the decision of the Constitutional Court is a loss of sovereignty. He is convinced that after this decision the Bulgarians and the next parliament will make another decision and this provision of the Constitution will be changed so that 2 million Bulgarians do not go abroad through this horror film he went through.

Asked whether he would return his salaries and business trips as a minister, he replied: "If the court asks for them, I will return them immediately. That's the least of my problems right now." Petkov claims that the Constitutional Court hastened the decision on his case and expressed regret that he was not heard as a citizen.



/BGNES