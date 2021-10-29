We Turn the Clock Back an Hour on Sunday

On the night of Saturday to Sunday we return to winter time. The hands of the clocks must be moved back one hour at exactly 04:00 AM. This means that we will sleep an hour more, but it will get dark earlier in the evening.

In Bulgaria the transition from summer to winter time and vice versa began to be applied in 1979, and in Europe - from 1916.

Since 2002, winter time in the EU has started on the last Sunday in October and ended on the last Sunday in March.

In 2018, the then President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker announced that over 80% of Europeans in the poll had asked for the change of time to be abolished, writes BGNES. The reasons are that the economic effect of these changes is insignificant, and many people complain of health problems.

Subsequently, the European Parliament decided to cancel the change between summer and winter time in October 2021 at the latest. However, the governments of the Member States have not yet agreed on which time to introduce - winter or summer time. There is also no prospect of a recent solution.



/Nova