Bulgaria Returns to Junior Eurovision Song Contest

Society | October 29, 2021, Friday // 11:12
BNT will once again enable Bulgarians around the world and in our country to become involved in the manifestation of our children's talents at the prestigious Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021. The public television will broadcast the grand finale from Paris on December 19.

The winner will be chosen with a 50% jury vote and a 50% public vote. According to the regulation, for the first time Bulgarians will have the right to vote not only from abroad but also from their homeland.

The 19th edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest is under the motto "Imagine" and will feature 19 countries. Apart from Bulgaria, Albania, Armenia, Portugal, Northern Macedonia, Azerbaijan, Italy and Ireland, which missed out on participation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, are also returning to the competition. The list of participants is supplemented by France, the Netherlands, Georgia, Germany, Malta, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

Our young talents are already in a feverish preparation. Who they are and what they will surprise us with, you will find out soon. One thing is for sure - the children will rely the most on the support of the viewers of BNT.

Bulgaria has participated in a total of 6 times in the "Junior Eurovision". The most successful performance so far is that of Krisia, Hassan and Ibrahim, who in 2014 reached second place in the final in Malta with the song "Children's Planet". Our country made its debut in 2007 in Rotterdam with the song "Bonbolandia" by the group "Bon-Bon", which finished in 7th place. Our last participation was in 2016 in Malta with the song "Magic Day" by Lydia Ganeva, which ranked 9th in the finals.

In 2015, the competition was held at Arena Armeec in Sofia, hosted by the Bulgarian National Television.

