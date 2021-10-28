Russian Doctor: COVID-19 Causes Baldness
A past coronavirus infection can contribute to premature baldness. This was announced to TASS by Tatiana Ruzhnetsova, Deputy Director for Clinical Work of the Moscow Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of Rospotrebnadzor, BTA reported.
Ruzhentsova noted that if the infection is severe, it affects various organs and systems, after which a long recovery period is needed.
"In mild illness, in many cases patients seek medical help late, sometimes completely without treatment. This can lead to the development of postcovid syndrome. As a rule, the more severe the disease, the longer and more severe the symptoms of the post-covid syndrome,” she said.
/ClubZ
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Scientist: By Christmas, COVID-19 Related Deaths could be 7 Times Higher
- » Greece Celebrates its National Holiday under Strict Measures against Covid
- » WHO: No COVID-19 Vaccination Document should be Required when Traveling
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 5643 New Cases, 154 Dead, 25,425 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h
- » Bulgaria: Doctors Signal that Hospitals are Under Pressure and Human Resources are Depleted
- » Mathematician: There is Danger that the Capacity of Hospitals in Bulgaria will be Filled within a Week