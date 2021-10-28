Greece Celebrates its National Holiday under Strict Measures against Covid

Under tough measures against the pandemic, Greece is celebrating its national holiday. In some areas, the manifestations were canceled due to high levels of coronavirus infection.

With a military parade in Thessaloniki and a student demonstration in Athens, the country celebrates a national holiday popularly known as Ohi Day. On October 28, 1940, Athens responded "No" to Mussolini's request for troops to pass through Greek territory (“Ohi” means “No” in Greek).

President Katerina Sakelaropoulou and some of the ministers attended the military parade in Thessaloniki. Spectators are required to wear a mask outdoors.

In northern Greece, local authorities have banned traditional student demonstrations due to critical levels of COVID-19 infection.

They are allowed in Athens and other parts of the country and are subject to restrictions.



/BNT