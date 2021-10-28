Greece Celebrates its National Holiday under Strict Measures against Covid
Under tough measures against the pandemic, Greece is celebrating its national holiday. In some areas, the manifestations were canceled due to high levels of coronavirus infection.
With a military parade in Thessaloniki and a student demonstration in Athens, the country celebrates a national holiday popularly known as Ohi Day. On October 28, 1940, Athens responded "No" to Mussolini's request for troops to pass through Greek territory (“Ohi” means “No” in Greek).
President Katerina Sakelaropoulou and some of the ministers attended the military parade in Thessaloniki. Spectators are required to wear a mask outdoors.
In northern Greece, local authorities have banned traditional student demonstrations due to critical levels of COVID-19 infection.
They are allowed in Athens and other parts of the country and are subject to restrictions.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Russian Doctor: COVID-19 Causes Baldness
- » Bulgarian Scientist: By Christmas, COVID-19 Related Deaths could be 7 Times Higher
- » WHO: No COVID-19 Vaccination Document should be Required when Traveling
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 5643 New Cases, 154 Dead, 25,425 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h
- » Bulgaria: Doctors Signal that Hospitals are Under Pressure and Human Resources are Depleted
- » Mathematician: There is Danger that the Capacity of Hospitals in Bulgaria will be Filled within a Week