COVID-19: Changes in Classes of Students in Bulgaria

Society » EDUCATION | October 28, 2021, Thursday // 11:07
Bulgaria: COVID-19: Changes in Classes of Students in Bulgaria Pexels

The growth of coronavirus patients has imposed new restrictions on teachers and students in the country.

As of today, the attendance classes for all students from 1st to 12th grade in Plovdiv are suspended. Students in the municipalities of Sopot, Asenovgrad and Maritsa are also moving entirely to online education.

From November 2 in 4 of the municipalities in the Burgas region - Burgas, Karnobat, Primorsko and Tsarevo, students go on a rotational basis.

In the municipality of Veliko Tarnovo, in the Shumen municipalities of Veliki Preslav and Smyadovo, as well as in the municipality of Troyan, they switched entirely to distance learning until November 5 inclusive.

In the municipality of Popovo they are also undergoing distance learning in an electronic environment from today, October 28.

As of today, 50% of the classes in Svilengrad municipality are online, the BNR correspondent in the region reported.

2054 are students in the Haskovo region who study remotely, according to the regional operational headquarters.

Among the newly infected 99 people are three students. With Covid-19 is a 21-year-old Syrian, accommodated in the Refugee Center in Lyubimets, where 42 migrants are quarantined.

/BNR

