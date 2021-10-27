Bulgaria: Over 80% Drop in Restaurant Turnover after Introduction of Green Certificate

Business | October 27, 2021, Wednesday // 14:41
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Over 80% Drop in Restaurant Turnover after Introduction of Green Certificate Events Managment Bulgaria

Over 80% drop in restaurant turnover was observed in the first two days after the "green certificate" became mandatory for visiting places for dining and entertainment, according to data from the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association, the Association of Restaurants in Bulgaria and the Bulgarian Association of Establishments. The decline is proportional to the vaccinated Bulgarians - with 20% vaccination, 80% decline in turnover. Such a crisis in the sector has not occurred in more than 30 years.

The organizations will join the protest of the united Bulgarian business, which starts at 3 pm on October 28 throughout the country under the title “ALL OF US TOGETHER! For health, work, future, security!”

/ Events Managment Bulgaria

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: business, restaurant, green certificate, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria