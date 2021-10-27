Jeff Bezos wants to Build a Private Space Station

Billionaire Jeff Bezos intends to build a private space station. It is expected to be almost as big as the International Space Station.

Blue Origin plans to build a large space station called the Orbital Reef. It is intended to be used for scientific experiments, space vacations and even space production. It should open up new opportunities in space exploration and in the development of humanity, and perhaps a new business model for the future, according to its initiators.

Jeff Bezos plans to work with Sierra Space to make it happen. This is a company that is involved in more than 500 missions in space and which has experience and technology for the production of various space systems.

It is not yet mentioned how much the project will cost, but it is expected that NASA will be one of the tenants, as the ISS is almost 20 years old and this brings it closer to the end of its use.

The Orbital Reef space station will certainly cost tens of billions of dollars, and plans are up and running in about 10 years.

