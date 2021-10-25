The European Commission Started an Evaluation of the Bulgarian Recovery Plan

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | October 25, 2021, Monday // 15:57
The European Commission has started an evaluation of the Plan for Reconstruction and Development of Bulgaria, said the spokesman of the European Commission Eric Mamer. The document was submitted to the Commission on 15 October.

Mammer declined to comment on whether the evaluation could be completed before the end of the year or continue thereafter.

