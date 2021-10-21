Bulgaria’s “Gallup International”: Current President Radev with 51.6%, GERB first, BSP second

If the vote for president and vice president was last Sunday, Rumen Radev would have been elected by 51.2% of voters, GERB’s Anastas Gerdjikov - 22.5%, DPS’s Mustafa Karadayi - 7.9%, and DB’s Lozan Panov - 6.2%.

The data are from a Gallup International Balkan survey for the Bulgarian National Radio, conducted face to face with tablets, among 1,009 adult Bulgarians, in the period October 10-17. It does not take into account the events of recent days.

Among the other candidates for head of state stand out Kostadin Kostadinov - 3.1%, Milen Mihov - 1.6%, Veselin Mareshki - 1.1%. 2.7% would vote with "I do not support anyone". The rest are distributed among other candidates, including Volen Siderov, Valeri Simeonov and others.

56.4% say they will vote for sure in the presidential election. 54.2% say they will definitely vote in the parliamentary elections. More than 20% are those who say they would probably vote, but are not sure.

Data on the structure of attitudes and potential activity show the possibility of the presidential election ending in a single round. However, in view of recent events, this possibility is not dominant, sociologists say.

If the parliamentary elections were in mid-October, the current picture of electoral attitudes would look like this: 22.5% of voters would vote for GERB-SDS, 15.1% for BSP, 13.4% for "We Continue the Change”, for “There Is Such a People” - 12.2%, for “Democratic Bulgaria” - 11.2%, for DPS - 10.8%. These are also the formations that are safe from today's point of view in the next parliament. Close to the barrier is "Stand up BG! We are coming! ”- by 3.7%. Vazrazhdane and VMRO are also below the barrier, by 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively. The rest of the votes would go to other formations.

A potential problem will be the fear of the virus, fear of machine voting, etc. All this, together with the crisis in the political and economic situation, makes the elections for both president and parliament difficult to predict, Gallup commented.

The sample is representative of the adult population of the country. The study was conducted with tablets, between October 10 and 17, among 1,009 people, using the "face to face" method. The absolute maximum error is ± 3.1% for 50% shares. 1% of the total sample is equal to about 55 thousand people.

