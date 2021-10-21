Truth Social - Donald Trump's Social Network

Truth Social - this will be the name of President Donald Trump's social network. Its goal is to counter the "tyranny of the big technology companies" that are silencing the country's opposition voices, Trump said in a statement.

The US head of state's access to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube was banned in January after his supporters attacked the Capitol in Washington D.C.. Five people were killed in the attack. Trump was particularly active on social media, blocking his accounts deprived him of an audience of 89 million.

The beta version of Truth Social will be available in November, and the platform will be officially active from the first months of 2022. Bulgarians might pay attention to the first word of the app’s name, which means truth.



/BNT