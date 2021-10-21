Bulgaria Has Nearly 7 Million Doses of Vaccines

Many people lined up in front of vaccination points in the country in order to obtain a certificate that allows them to continue working.

"We have so far delivered nearly 7 million doses of vaccines, and 2.7 million doses have been injected," Bogdan Kirilov, the executive director of the Medicines Agency, told BNR.

"There are enough vaccines available in the country and from all four types allowed in our country.

There are enough quantities of the single-dose "Jansen" ("Johnson and Johnson") - they are nearly 200 thousand doses available in the country at the moment, and today another 190 thousand doses are expected," he said about the increased interest in it yesterday.

The vaccines are stored very well, and the quantities ordered for the single-dose vaccine are a total of 2 million, and they will come by the end of the year, Kirilov explained. We are also waiting for the other RNA vaccines, we will be able to be flexible in view of the situation, he said.

People with the first dose of Astra Zeneca can complete their vaccination cycle with RNA vaccine and they will receive a certificate, Kirilov explained to BNR.



/BNR