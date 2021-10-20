Bulgarians are Downloading 1000 COVID-19 “Green Certificates” Per Minute

More than one million European green certificates have been downloaded through the National Health Information System (NHIS), Information Services AD announced.

For yesterday alone, when the new anti-epidemic measures were introduced, nearly 50,000 documents for COVID-19 were withdrawn, and 65 percent of them were requested after 7 pm. At the moment, more than 1,000 certificates are being withdrawn per minute.

In fact, there are many more people who have a document in Bulgaria, as some of them receive it from their personal doctors or vaccination centers on paper. The system for generating a European COVID certificate, which was built by "Information Services", came into operation on June 1, 2021.

Bulgaria was among the first seven countries to start issuing the document, 30 days before European Regulation (EU) 2021/953 became binding on all EU countries.

Information Services AD issues only certificates in accordance with the requirements of Regulation (EU) 2021/953 of the European Parliament.

So far, the system has generated a total of 1.393 million certificates for a completed vaccination cycle. There are almost 10,000 documents for a booster dose. More than one million have been issued certificates for a negative coronavirus test result, and more than 43,000 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, which have been confirmed with a positive PCR result.

Users can download their electronic version of the certificate from the NHIF website https://www.his.bg/bg/dgc and store it on their mobile devices. In August 2021, Information Services AD provided the opportunity for digital certificates to be downloaded in PKPASS format, which allows the document to be stored in a "wallet" type application on mobile devices with Android and IOS operating systems.

The developed functionality makes it as easy as possible for the citizens who will not have to carry the paper version of the certificate, as well as the verifiers, who can easily and quickly verify the document. The certificate is also available in PDF format, which is suitable for printing on paper.

