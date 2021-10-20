Bulgarian Political Parties want Health Minister Katsarov's Resignation

So far, three parties have officially adopted positions against the new anti-epidemic measures imposed by Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov and have even called on him to resign.

At the same time, mass outrage against him erupted on social media - both against the restriction of movement and visits to various sites, but also because the measures are too late and ineffective.

"We urge that the decisions be revoked and that the measures be carefully discussed again. Minister Katsarov is unable to cope with the deepening crisis. We expect him to resign,"said the BSP Executive Bureau.

According to the Socialists, vaccination is a voluntary act. The vaccine would help limit the spread of the disease and save lives, but at the same time the constitutional rights of citizens should not be restricted, according to the leadership of the Socialist Party.

"We strongly oppose the unprincipled imposition of measures by the caretaker government. This is a social genocide! Katsarov's resignation! ”, Called from IMRO.

The state is boiling with anti-wax currents, which claim that unknown forces want to chip us, and you are introducing a green certificate for the whole range of social activities of the Bulgarians, without even bothering, between the "erasures" in the country, to do at least some working vaccination campaign. And in the end, you make the vaccine mandatory so that only 20% of the people in the country live socially", the voivodes wrote in a statement.

A protest organized by the Vazrazhdane party took place in front of the Ministry of Health today at 12 o'clock.

"We call for the inclusion of all citizens who do not want the so-called" Green Certificate "to be introduced in our country. We expect the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov to come down to talk to the citizens, to answer our questions.

We call on Rumen Radev to appear before us to explain why the government appointed by him continues the policy of the government of GERB and VMRO - BND, and on the introduction of discriminatory measures, even surpasses it,"said Kostadin Kostadinov's party.

There is also a revolutionary spirit in social networks and texts from the Constitution and European regulations are quoted that the Ministry of Health has no right to restrict the right to move. In fact, the order of the Minister of Health restricts access to certain sites due to the epidemic, and the green certificate facilitates movement for its owners, and this has already been the practice in a number of European countries.

For now, gyms, which either have to close or only accept vaccinated clients and provide vaccinated staff, are waiting. Only the owner of "Athletic Fitness" Petar Angelov said on Facebook that no customer will be returned and the halls remain open. He clarified in another comment that they do not stand on the side of the government and expect all the trainees in their sites.

"As of October 21, 2021, Next Level clubs will be entered with valid vaccination documents, a certificate of illness from COVID-19, a negative result from PCR or a quick antigen test," said another popular fitness chain.

The owners of food and entertainment establishments have announced a "total boycott" of the anti-epidemic measures presented by the caretaker Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov, which will come into force on Thursday. They also demanded his resignation.



/ClubZ