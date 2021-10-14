A Dane Killed Five People with a Bow in Norway

Society » INCIDENTS | October 14, 2021, Thursday // 10:39
Bulgaria: A Dane Killed Five People with a Bow in Norway Pixabay

The man suspected of killing five people using archery in the Norwegian city of Kongsberg is a 37-year-old Danish citizen, Norwegian police said today, quoted by Reuters.

There were also two wounded in last night's attack, one of whom was a police officer who was not at work. The perpetrator has been detained.

The attacker shot at people in various places around the city, which is located 68 km southwest of the capital Oslo.

So far, it is assumed that the man acted alone, police added, but did not say anything about his possible motives.

"Police are giving this information because of rumors on social media about people who have nothing to do with these heinous acts," police said in a statement after announcing the attacker's nationality without revealing his identity.

The attacks lasted more than half an hour and took place in a "vast area" of Kongsberg, including a grocery store, Aftenposten reported, citing police.

According to police, several of the murders were made with a bow and arrow, but it is being checked whether other weapons were used.

Investigators are trying to determine if the incident was a terrorist act. They said that the detainee was cooperating in the investigation, BTA reported.

At the moment, there are no data on Bulgarian citizens killed or injured in the attack in Kongsberg, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bow, arrow, Norway, Murder
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria