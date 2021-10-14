A Dane Killed Five People with a Bow in Norway

The man suspected of killing five people using archery in the Norwegian city of Kongsberg is a 37-year-old Danish citizen, Norwegian police said today, quoted by Reuters.

There were also two wounded in last night's attack, one of whom was a police officer who was not at work. The perpetrator has been detained.

The attacker shot at people in various places around the city, which is located 68 km southwest of the capital Oslo.

So far, it is assumed that the man acted alone, police added, but did not say anything about his possible motives.

"Police are giving this information because of rumors on social media about people who have nothing to do with these heinous acts," police said in a statement after announcing the attacker's nationality without revealing his identity.

The attacks lasted more than half an hour and took place in a "vast area" of Kongsberg, including a grocery store, Aftenposten reported, citing police.

According to police, several of the murders were made with a bow and arrow, but it is being checked whether other weapons were used.

Investigators are trying to determine if the incident was a terrorist act. They said that the detainee was cooperating in the investigation, BTA reported.

At the moment, there are no data on Bulgarian citizens killed or injured in the attack in Kongsberg, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.



/ClubZ