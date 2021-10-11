From October 14, Bulgaria Air Resumes Flights to and from Israel

Arrivers from Israel are not subject to mandatory quarantine in Bulgaria

From October 14, the national carrier Bulgaria Air resumes its flights between Bulgaria and Israel. The flights between Sofia and Tel Aviv will be operated every Thursday and Sunday at convenient hours, and tickets for them can be booked both online through the airline's website or the Bulgaria Air mobile application, and through the call center at callFB@air.bg, in the offices of the company and the travel agency network.

The launch of direct flights between Bulgaria and Tel Aviv is possible thanks to the latest and most recent amendment to an order of the Ministry of Health, according to which Israel is included in the list of countries whose certificates for vaccination, testing and disease COVID-19 are considered equivalent to the EU digital COVID certificate. In addition, as of August, those arriving in Bulgaria from Israel are no longer subject to mandatory quarantine. Everyone who is going to travel to Israel must get acquainted in advance with the current measures and instructions for entry and passage through the country, from the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel.

Passenger safety and health have always been of paramount importance to the airline, which is why Bulgaria Air has taken the highest possible hygiene and safety measures on board the aircraft. Before and after each flight, all surfaces and seats in the passenger compartment and the cabin are thoroughly disinfected with detergents and UV rays, the protection of which protects the surfaces sterile for 24 hours. The air in the planes is constantly renewed through the engines, as all planes of Bulgaria Air are equipped with special air HERA filters, which eliminate up to 99.998% of all bacteria and viruses.

In the interest of the health of passengers, a rule has been introduced for the mandatory wearing of protective masks by all during the flight.



/Press Release Bulgaria Air