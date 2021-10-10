Bulgaria Census 2021: Today is the End of the Census

Tomorrow the census centers will work, and those who counted electronically will be able to send the census code by e-mail to the National Statistical Institute / NSI /. Until yesterday, about 5.2 million Bulgarians were counted, which is just under 75% of the population.

There will be fines only for those who aggressively prevent the census from taking place. The NSI promises to announce the interim data from the census before the end of this year.

Bulgaria Census 2021 website

/BGNES