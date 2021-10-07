Bulgaria: Charges Brought Against 'Vera Su' Ship Captain and his Assistant

Charges will be brought against the captain and assistant captain of the wrecked ship 'Vera Su', the Dobrich District Prosecutor's Office announced after the interrogations of the evacuated sailors held today.

The two will be detained for 72 hours after their interrogations are over. After that, their permanent detention will be requested.

The reason is the shipwreck, which endangered the lives of other crew members.

In addition, evidence continues to be collected for accusations of the shipwreck, environmental pollution and possible inaction of seafarers in the shipwreck.

Today, a signal was received for an inspection for a crime against the environment, submitted by the caretaker Minister of Environment and Water Asen Lichev.

The case will be heard by investigators from the National Investigation Service.

The sailors will undergo a customs inspection tomorrow. Today they will stay again in the hotel in Kavarna.

