Vera Su Crew Is yet to Be quesioned

Society » INCIDENTS | October 6, 2021, Wednesday // 15:29
Bulgaria: Vera Su Crew Is yet to Be quesioned Ministry of environment, Bulgaria

The partial state of emergency on the territory of the protected area Yaylata on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast has been extended by one month. The order for this is in connection with the crisis related to the cargo ship Vera Su stranded 17 days ago there and the measures to protect the life and safety of the ship's crew.
Bulgaria's Ministry of Transport has told BNR that the European Maritime Safety Agency has provided barges for transshipment of the ship. However, this will happen only when weather conditions allow it. At this moment the interrogation of the crew is still not carried out, the three members of the crew, who asked to be taken to land, are also still on board Vera SU, BNR reported/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vera Su, stranded ship, ecological hazard., crew
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria