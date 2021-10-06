Vera Su Crew Is yet to Be quesioned

The partial state of emergency on the territory of the protected area Yaylata on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast has been extended by one month. The order for this is in connection with the crisis related to the cargo ship Vera Su stranded 17 days ago there and the measures to protect the life and safety of the ship's crew.

Bulgaria's Ministry of Transport has told BNR that the European Maritime Safety Agency has provided barges for transshipment of the ship. However, this will happen only when weather conditions allow it. At this moment the interrogation of the crew is still not carried out, the three members of the crew, who asked to be taken to land, are also still on board Vera SU, BNR reported/BNR